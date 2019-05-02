By Trend

The weighted average US dollar rate at the morning session of the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE) on May 2, 2019 amounted to 380.78 tenge, Trend reports with reference to the exchange.

Compared to the morning session of April 30 (381.13 tenge / $1), the national currency to the dollar went up by 0.35 tenge.

KASE states that, in the morning session, the minimum rate was at 380.30 tenge per US dollar, the maximum - 381.15 tenge, the closing rate was 380.30 tenge per dollar.

The trading volume for the dollar amounted to $28.050 million. The number of transactions in currency transactions was 78.

In the exchange offices of Nur-Sultan (former Astana), the maximum selling rate of the American currency is 382 tenge, Almaty - 382.5 tenge.

The official rate of the National Bank on May 2 is 381.08 tenge per 1 dollar. Note that the official exchange rate of the tenge to the US dollar on the next day is set on the basis of two sessions of the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz