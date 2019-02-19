By Trend

Istanbul is the economic capital of Turkey, said Binali Yildirim, ex-speaker of the parliament, Trend reports referring to the Turkish media.

Yildirim stated that, should he be elected as head of the Istanbul municipality, many mega-projects will be implemented in the city.

He also stressed the uniqueness of Istanbul, where representatives of all nations and religions live.

Yildirim noted that, despite these qualities of Istanbul, Ankara is the heart of Turkish politics.

Binali Yildirim recently announced his resignation as the speaker of the Turkish Parliament.

Celal Adan, an MP from the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), will temporary perform Yildirim’s duties.

Earlier, Yildirim said the biggest problem in Istanbul is linked to passenger traffic, particularly high density of traffic, adding that he will be able to solve this issue if he gets elected head of the Istanbul municipality on March 31 during the municipal elections.

The municipal elections in Turkey will be held March 31, 2019. They are held every five years.

Former Minister of the Environment and Urbanization of Turkey Mehmet Ozhaseki has been nominated as the head of the Ankara municipality.

---

