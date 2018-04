Trend:

Acting Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan proposed to hold early parliamentary elections in Armenia, RIA Novosti reported.

"We offer, let's hold early elections, and if the people elect him (protest leader Nikol Pashinyan), he will become a member of parliament... the candidate nominated by people shall be elected in the election," Karapetyan told reporters on April 25.

