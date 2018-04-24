Trend:

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has called for cooperation with regional countries and building up trust among them.

“It is imperative for us in the Persian Gulf to change the prevailing zero-sum paradigm of exclusion and hostility,” Zarif wrote on Tuesday on Twitter.

Iranian FM Mohammad Javad Zarif has arrived in New York on a six-day visit to attend a High-Level Meeting on Peacebuilding and Sustaining Peace on April 24-25.

