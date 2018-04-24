Trend:

Kazakh Secretary of State Gulshara Abdykalikova met with Russian Ambassador to Kazakhstan Alexei Borodavkin on April 24, Kazakh news agency Kazinform reported.

Abdykalikova stressed that presently Kazakhstan and Russia serve as a bright example of good neighborliness based on mutual trust and understanding as well as good relations between the leaders of the two countries.

She went on to congratulate Ambassador Borodavkin on the beginning of his mission in Kazakhstan. The Secretary of State added that Kazakhstan and Russia enjoy close relations. Both countries look forward to the forthcoming meeting of presidents Nazarbayev and Putin in May.

Abdykalikova commended the intensive political dialogue, close economic ties as well as cultural and scientific cooperation between Astana and Moscow.



“Astana celebrates its 20th anniversary this year and we expect colleagues from Russia to come. We've already implemented a wide range of joint projects in Moscow, Saint-Petersburg and here in Astana,” she said.