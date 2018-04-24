Trend

Turkmenistan can become the venue of the Afghan national dialogue under the auspices of the United Nations, said the statement of the Turkmen government.

The president of Turkmenistan is on a state visit to Uzbekistan on April 23-24, 2018.

Turkmenistan, as a neutral state, is ready to provide political space for the organization of a nationwide Afghan dialogue under the auspices and with the leading role of the UN, President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov said, speaking to media representatives.

It was also said that Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan share similar views on trends in regional and international development, speak with one or close positions on key issues on the global agenda, such as the maintenance of peace and stability, countering the threats of international terrorism, extremism, disarmament issues, and settlement of the situation in Afghanistan.

During the talks in Tashkent, the parties separately focused on the situation in Afghanistan, reiterating their mutual firm commitment to peaceful, political means of resolving the situation in that country and the need to integrate it into international economic processes.

In this context, the importance of the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline, the started laying of the power line and the fiber-optic communication line along the route of Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan (TAP), the construction of the railway along the Serkhetabat (Turkmenistan) – Turgundi ( Afghanistan) route was emphasized.

