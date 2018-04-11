By Trend

The situation in the Russian economy is exposed to emotional reaction of market participants to changes, but it has a sufficient margin of safety, Presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, TASS reports.

"The current fluctuations are emotional, partly speculative," he said.

"A calm, rational assessment of the situation is needed," Peskov said.

"Volatility happens, the system has a fair safety margin," Putin's spokesman added.

