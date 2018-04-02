By Trend

Turkish Energy and Natural Resources Minister Berat Albayrak has called the Akkuyu nuclear power plant "a 60-year-old dream" of Turkey, Turkish media reported April 2.

He said the construction of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant is one of the priority projects in Turkey.

The minister noted that the groundbreaking ceremony for the Akkuyu power plant will take place April 3 with participation of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

The Akkuyu nuclear power plant is the first BOO (build-own-operate) nuclear power plant project in the world.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz