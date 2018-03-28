Construction of the Turkmenbashi International Seaport is nearing completion, the report noted.

“This will allow us in the future to build up communication with the Iranian ports of Anzali and Neka and to greatly increase the international multi-modal transportation through the port of Bandar Abbas in the Persian Gulf,” the Turkmen president said.

Berdimuhamedov also spoke about the need to step up the activity of the intergovernmental commission for cooperation in energy, transport, communication, machine-building industry, light industry, agriculture and processing sectors.

Earlier it was reported that a solemn opening ceremony of a new international port will be held in the Caspian city of Turkmenbashi in early May. The port is designed to ensure a higher level of trade and economic cooperation between Asian and European countries.

