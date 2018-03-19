By Trend

Terrorists in Syria's Afrin district used American weapons, Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Bekir Bozdag said, Turkish media reported March 19.

Bozdag said that after the release of Afrin from the PYD/YPG terrorists, the Turkish Armed Forces revealed several warehouses with the US ammunition.

He further noted that the Operation Olive Branch become an example of the fight against terrorism. On March 18, Turkish Armed Forces and the Free Syrian Army liberated Afrin city from PYD/YPG terrorists.

On Jan. 20, the Turkish Armed Forces, together with the Free Syrian Army, launched the Operation Olive Branch in Afrin, Syria.

On Aug. 24, 2016, Turkish Armed Forces, with the support of the Syrian opposition, launched the Euphrates Shield Operation against the IS militants and liberated the city of Jarabulus as well as the city of Al-Bab in northern Syria.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz