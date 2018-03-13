By Trend

Ankara and Baghdad have agreed on a joint fight against the terrorist Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) in Iraq, Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Bekir Bozdag said, Turkish media reported March 13.

He noted that PKK is a threat not only for Turkey, but also for the neighboring countries.

However, Bozdag didn’t mention the exact date of the beginning of military operations in northern Iraq.

Previously, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said that Turkey and Iraq will begin a joint military operation against PKK in May this year.

The conflict between Turkey and the PKK, which demands the creation of an independent Kurdish state, has continued for more than 30 years and has claimed more than 40,000 lives.

The UN and the European Union list the PKK as a terrorist organization.

---

