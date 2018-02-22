By Trend

In 2017, the Asian Development Bank financing in Tajikistan focused on such sectors as energy and transport, accounting for 48.3 percent and 31.7 percent, respectively, of all projects under implementation.

The review meeting held in Dushanbe assessed the performance of projects funded by ADB in the country over the past 12 months. Participants agreed that performance of all ADB-funded projects last year remained satisfactory.

“ADB appreciates the government’s strong ownership of our joint operations,” said Pradeep Srivastava, ADB Country Director for Tajikistan, who jointly chaired the meeting together with Farrukh Hamralizoda, Chairman of the State Committee on Investments and State Property Management. “Tajikistan has one of the best performing portfolios across ADB, and maintaining this good performance is very critical.”

ADB’s ongoing portfolio in Tajikistan in 2017 included 13 projects and one program amounting to $759 million, financed from 17 grants ($643 million) and four loans ($116 million). Apart from energy and transport, ADB financing also focused on public sector management (6.7%); agriculture, natural resources, and rural development (6.6%); education (4.2%); and finance (2.5%). There were also 7 technical assistance grants totaling $13 million.

To date, ADB has approved over $1.5 billion in concessional loans, grants, and technical assistance to tajikistan. ADB and Tajikistan’s development partnership, which began in 1998, has restored and built the country’s new transport and energy infrastructure, supported social development, expanded agricultural production, and improved regional cooperation and trade.

ADB, based in Manila, is dedicated to reducing poverty in Asia and the Pacific through inclusive economic growth, environmentally sustainable growth, and regional integration. Established in 1966, it is owned by 67 members—48 from the region.

