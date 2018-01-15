By Trend

Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov decreed to appoint Serdar Djelilov as chairman of the Agency for Protection from Economic Risks under the Ministry of Economy and Development.

The agency has been entrusted to control the timely commissioning of facilities being built in Turkmenistan by various firms and companies, as well as to take measures to prevent risks against the country’s economy as a result of violation of the terms of commissioning of facilities.

The agency is studying risks that may arise in connection with the activities of foreign companies wishing to invest their funds in Turkmenistan.

