By Trend

Devlet Bahceli, leader of the Turkish opposition Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), has called on the Turkish armed forces for decisive actions in the Syrian city of Afrin, Turkish media reported Jan. 6.

There are terrorists of the YPG (Kurdish People's Protection Units) and the PYD (Kurdish Democratic Union Party) in Afrin, and the Turkish armed forces must wipe them off the map, he said.

Bahceli also noted that the YPG and the PYD are a real threat for Turkey and the whole region.

Earlier, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said that the country doesn’t rule out a new military operation against YPG and PYD in Afrin. On Oct. 25, 2017, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that a new military operation may be held in Afrin.

Turkey has been moving military equipment to its border with Syria since June 21, 2017. Military equipment is being deployed in Turkey’s south-central province of Kilis, which borders Syrian territories controlled by the YPG and the PYD.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz