Price of Azerbaijani oil slightly increases in global markets
The price of Azerbaijan’s “Azeri Light” crude oil rose slightly at the port of Augusta, Italy. According to market sources cited by Azernews, the CIF-based price increased by $0.10, or 0.15%, reaching $67.27 per barrel.
