Azernews.Az

Thursday May 22 2025

Price of Azerbaijani oil slightly increases in global markets

22 May 2025 10:00 (UTC+04:00)
Price of Azerbaijani oil slightly increases in global markets
Qabil Ashirov
Qabil Ashirov
Read more

The price of Azerbaijan’s “Azeri Light” crude oil rose slightly at the port of Augusta, Italy. According to market sources cited by Azernews, the CIF-based price increased by $0.10, or 0.15%, reaching $67.27 per barrel.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more