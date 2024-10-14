Azerbaijan increases gas exports to Europe in 2024

14 October 2024 10:21 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan exported 9.4 billion cubic meters of natural gas to Europe from January to September this year, as stated by Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov on his "X" social media account, Azernews reports.

During the same period, 7.3 billion cubic meters of gas were sent to Turkiye, and 1.7 billion cubic meters to Georgia. Notably, 4.2 billion cubic meters of gas were transported to Turkey through the Trans-Anatolian Gas Pipeline (TANAP).

Gas exports from Azerbaijan saw an overall 4.2% increase compared to the same period last year.

It is worth recalling that Azerbaijani gas began flowing to Europe via the Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) at the end of 2020, a key part of the Southern Gas Corridor. TAP’s current capacity is 12 billion cubic meters per year, with plans to expand it to 20 billion cubic meters by 2027.

