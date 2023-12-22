SOCAR AQS aims to be leading provider in region and globally

22 December 2023 12:43 (UTC+04:00)

Nigar Hasanova Read more

SOCAR AQS Sondaj Mühendislik Sanayi ve Ticaret A. (SOCAR AQS Türkiye), a SOCAR AQS subsidiary, has signed another important contract with Çalık Petroleum, one of Turkey's largest private oil and gas operators, Azernews reports.

According to the contract, SOCAR AQS Türkiye will provide drilling services for the safe and efficient completion of five onshore oil wells in the Turkish province of Diyarbakir. SOCAR AQS Türkiye will use the HH300, the country's first hydraulic rig, an innovative installation that offers significant advantages over traditional rigs, such as improved efficiency and lower noise levels.

"Diversification of our client base is in line with our Corporate Growth Strategy," said Samir Mollayev, General Director of SOCAR AQS. By signing this new contract in Türkiye, we embrace the opportunities and challenges that lie ahead, confident that our dedication, innovation, and unwavering pursuit of excellence will lead us to success."

"We are pleased to partner with alk Petroleum, and are confident that our expertise stands as a guarantee for the activities that will be performed under this contract," said Famil Khalafov, Country Manager of SOCAR AQS Türkiye.

SOCAR AQS has been implementing drilling projects in Türkiye since 2019, and one of the most recent agreements with Turkish Petroleum Corporation (TPAO), the Republic of Türkiye's state oil company, will see the drilling of four additional oil wells. SOCAR AQS is also expanding the Tuz Golu underground gas storage facility in Turkey.

SOCAR AQS aims to strengthen its position as a leading provider of drilling and well services in the region and globally by focusing on excellence, safety, and sustainability.

----

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz