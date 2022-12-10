Azerbaijani oil prices surge

10 December 2022 19:36 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta totaled $79.49 per barrel on December 9, growing by $1.42 compared to the previous price, Trend reports referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $76.56 per barrel, up by $1.31 as compared to the previous price.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline.

The price of URALS with shipment from the port equaled $42.17 per barrel, increasing by $1.26 as compared to the previous price.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz