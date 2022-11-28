Hungary plans to cooperate with Azerbaijan in renewable energy sector

28 November 2022 16:57 (UTC+04:00)

By Yusif Abbaszada

The transition to the use of renewable energy sources (RES) is a priority and important task for both Azerbaijan and Hungary, Azernews reports with reference to Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Hungary to Azerbaijan Tamás Torma.

“We have already had dynamically developing bilateral cooperation in the energy sector, and our goal is to expand it to renewable energy sources. Since February 2020, a working group on energy-related issues has been operating between our countries. At this point, we focus, among other things, on areas such as green solutions, energy efficiency, and water management, where Hungarian companies offer innovative technologies and know-how that we are ready to share,” the ambassador said.

Torma noted that reconstruction projects in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan also open up great opportunities for cooperation in the renewable energy sector.

“Naturally, in light of the current energy crisis in Europe, the importance of investing in green energy and energy efficiency in Hungary has increased even more. Among other measures and plans, Péter Szijjártó, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade, recently announced that Hungary will join the project for the supply of green electricity from Azerbaijan to Romania via Georgia,” he said.

