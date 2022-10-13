Minister: Azerbaijan expects to supply 11.5 bcm of gas to Europe by late 2022

13 October 2022 17:57 (UTC+04:00)

By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan is expected to supply 11.5 billion cubic meters of gas to Europe by the end of 2022, in accordance with previously signed contracts, the country's Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said to reporters on the Russian Energy Week, Azernews reports per Trend.

He noted that the export volume would probably remain unchanged or slightly increase in 2023.

Speaking about the capacity of the Southern Gas Corridor, the minister stated that it could be doubled by 2027.

"The Southern Gas Corridor capacity of 16 billion cubic meters in the direction of Turkiye may be expanded to 31 billion, and further along the Trans Adriatic Pipeline may increase from 10 billion to 20 billion cubic meters per year," he said.

Moreover, Parviz Shahbazov said that the volume of oil and gas condensate production in Azerbaijan is expected to reach 34 million tons in 2022.

Noting that the same volume is planned to be produced in 2023, he stated that oil production in the country is in a stable situation.

"Azerbaijan maintains a stable level of production through new wells," he said.

Azerbaijan's Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov is attending the Russian Energy Week International Forum, at the invitation of Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak. The use of traditional and renewable energy sources, cooperation in global energy markets, energy transition, and other topical issues are being discussed at the forum. The event is being attended by government officials from a number of foreign countries, international organizations operating in the energy sector, heads of influential companies, and leading experts.

With the completion of the TAP (Trans-Adriatic Pipeline) construction on December 31, 2020, Azerbaijan began commercial gas supplies to Europe via the Southern Gas Corridor.

Last year, TAP transported 8.1 billion cubic meters of gas to Europe. In 2023, Azerbaijan plans to increase gas supplies to Europe to 11 billion cubic meters.

