By Trend

Azerbaijani oil prices have fluctuated this week, Trend reports.

The average price for Azeri Light CIF oil, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) field, equaled $115.06 per barrel, having risen by $7.27 (6.74 percent) compared to the previous price.

The maximum price for Azeri Light CIF oil amounted to $119.04 per barrel, while the minimum price – was $110.7.

The average price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan totaled $113.83 per barrel this week, up by $7.35 (6.9 percent) compared to the previous indicator.

The maximum price for Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $117.82 per barrel, while the minimum price was $109.49.

The average price of URALS oil sold by Azerbaijan in the Russian Port of Novorossiysk reached $73.85 per barrel this week, which was $7 (10.47 percent) more than in the previous week.

The maximum price for URALS oil amounted to $77.89 per barrel, while the minimum price – was $69.42.

Azerbaijan sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk oil pipeline.

The average price of Brent Dated made up $110.47 per barrel this week, thus increasing by $7.16 (6.93 percent).

The maximum price for Brent Dated amounted to $114.33 per barrel, while the minimum price – was $106.13.

Oil grade/date May 2, 2022 May 3, 2022 May 4, 2022 May 5, 2022 May 6, 2022 Average price Azeri LT CIF - $110.70 $113.55 $116.94 $119.04 $115.06 Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan - $109.49 $112.32 $115.71 $117.82 $113.83 Urals (EX NOVO) - $69.42 $72.39 $75.70 $77.89 $73.85 Brent Dated - $106.13 $109.02 $112.41 $114.33 $110.47

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on May 7)

