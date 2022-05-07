By Trend
Azerbaijani oil prices have fluctuated this week, Trend reports.
The average price for Azeri Light CIF oil, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) field, equaled $115.06 per barrel, having risen by $7.27 (6.74 percent) compared to the previous price.
The maximum price for Azeri Light CIF oil amounted to $119.04 per barrel, while the minimum price – was $110.7.
The average price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan totaled $113.83 per barrel this week, up by $7.35 (6.9 percent) compared to the previous indicator.
The maximum price for Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $117.82 per barrel, while the minimum price was $109.49.
The average price of URALS oil sold by Azerbaijan in the Russian Port of Novorossiysk reached $73.85 per barrel this week, which was $7 (10.47 percent) more than in the previous week.
The maximum price for URALS oil amounted to $77.89 per barrel, while the minimum price – was $69.42.
Azerbaijan sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk oil pipeline.
The average price of Brent Dated made up $110.47 per barrel this week, thus increasing by $7.16 (6.93 percent).
The maximum price for Brent Dated amounted to $114.33 per barrel, while the minimum price – was $106.13.
|
Oil grade/date
|
May 2, 2022
|
May 3, 2022
|
May 4, 2022
|
May 5, 2022
|
May 6, 2022
|
Average price
|
Azeri LT CIF
|
-
|
$110.70
|
$113.55
|
$116.94
|
$119.04
|
$115.06
|
Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan
|
-
|
$109.49
|
$112.32
|
$115.71
|
$117.82
|
$113.83
|
Urals (EX NOVO)
|
-
|
$69.42
|
$72.39
|
$75.70
|
$77.89
|
$73.85
|
Brent Dated
|
-
|
$106.13
|
$109.02
|
$112.41
|
$114.33
|
$110.47
(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on May 7)
