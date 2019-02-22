By Trend

The US realizes the important role of the Southern Gas Corridor (SGC), both in terms of economic benefits for the states of the Caspian region and for diversifying Europe’s energy supply, said US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Energy Diplomacy Sandra Oudkirk, who is on a visit to Baku, Trend reports with reference to the US Embassy in Azerbaijan Feb. 22.

Oudkirk visited Baku to participate in the fifth ministerial meeting of the SGC Advisory Council, as well as to hold meetings with high-ranking officials of Azerbaijan. Oudkirk said that the meeting held is an excellent opportunity to highlight the progress in the implementation of the SGC project which is nearing completion.

She shared her expectations regarding the first supply of gas to Italy and Greece in 2020 through the SGC pipeline system.

Oudkirk met with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, SOCAR Vice President Elshad Nasirov, Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov, as well as with representatives of countries that took part in the construction of the SGC.

---

