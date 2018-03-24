By Trend:

Average price of AZERI LT CIF, extracted at Azerbaijan's Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli block of fields, was $69.88 per barrel on March 19-23 or $3.71 per barrel less than the previous week.

The highest price of AZERI LT was $71.51 per barrel, while the lowest price was $67.65 per barrel during the reporting period.

Azerbaijan sells AZERI LT via the Turkish port of Ceyhan and Georgian ports - Batumi and Supsa. The oil is supplied to Ceyhan via the BTC pipeline and to Georgia via the Baku-Supsa pipeline and railway.

Average price of URALS (EX-NOVO), exported from Azerbaijan via the Novorossiysk port, was $64.79 per barrel on March 19-23 or $3.87 per barrel less than the previous week.

The highest price for URALS was $66.69 per barrel and the lowest price was $62.39 per barrel on March 19-23.

Azerbaijan sells the oil supplied via the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline through Russia's Novorossiysk port.

Average price of Brent Dated was $67.33 per barrel on March 19-23 or $3.27 per barrel more than the previous week.

The highest price for Brent was $68.95 per barrel and the lowest price was $65.02 during the reporting period.

---

​Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz