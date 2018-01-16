By Trend

Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR plans to make investments in rehabilitation of old and amortized pipelines in Georgia in 2018, head of SOCAR Energy Georgia Mahir Mammadov told Trend.

He pointed out that in December 2017, SOCAR Georgia Gas successfully completed the fulfillment of its investment commitments to Georgian government for construction of new gas distribution networks.

"Nevertheless, in 2018, we plan to make some investments in rehabilitation of old, amortized pipelines and construction of commercially attractive distribution networks," added Mammadov.

SOCAR manages its gas distribution networks in various regions of Georgia through SOCAR Georgia Gas company.

SOCAR exports gas to Georgia from Azerbaijani fields which are developed by the company without participation of foreign firms. Moreover, Georgia annually receives Azerbaijani gas produced at Shah Deniz field with participation of SOCAR and foreign companies.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz