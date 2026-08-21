Euronews highlights Karabakh’s shift from reconstruction to economic development [VIDEO]

21 August 2026 16:45 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Karabakh is entering a new phase of development as large-scale reconstruction increasingly shifts towards the creation of industrial, logistics and investment opportunities, Euronews reported in a feature titled “This region’s reconstruction drives investment, industry and new opportunities.”

The report highlighted the emergence of new economic zones in the Aghdam and Jabrayil regions, where manufacturing, industry and logistics projects are being developed to attract businesses and investment. Tax incentives are also being used to encourage private-sector activity and support the region's economic revival.

The Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Shusha region said the objective is to build a region oriented towards long-term and sustainable development rather than simply restore what existed before.

The reconstruction of Shusha, meanwhile, presents a particularly complex challenge. The Chief Architect of the Shusha City State Reserve, who has been involved in the city's restoration, described the task as starting “almost from scratch.”

According to the report, the reconstruction process is also incorporating modern technologies and approaches. Renewable energy resources, digital planning, drone-based aerial surveys and advanced mapping technologies are being used to help redesign the region in accordance with future development needs.

The report noted that the transformation is therefore extending beyond the reconstruction of residential areas and infrastructure. New industrial and logistics zones are intended to create employment, encourage investment and establish the economic foundations for the long-term development of Karabakh.