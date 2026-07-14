Pakistani media praises President Aliyev's diplomatic vision unveiled in Shusha

14 July 2026 15:01 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

A Pakistani media outlet "DND News Desk" has published an extensive article highlighting President Ilham Aliyev's remarks at the 4th Shusha Global Media Forum, emphasizing Azerbaijan's balanced foreign policy and growing role in international diplomacy, AzerNEWS reports.

The article notes that President Aliyev spent two hours and 40 minutes engaging with representatives of international media during the forum's opening session, answering questions on a wide range of regional and global issues. The event brought together 160 participants from 53 countries, including representatives of 30 news agencies, more than 60 media organizations, and 10 international institutions.

According to the publication, President Aliyev's approach to diplomacy is based on the principles of peace, non-interference, respect for international law, and pragmatic engagement. The author describes Azerbaijan's foreign policy as balanced and focused on advancing national interests while maintaining constructive relations with regional powers, Western countries, the African Union, and partners across Asia.

The article also highlights Azerbaijan's active participation in international organizations, including its chairmanship of the Non-Aligned Movement, as well as its role in major energy and transport connectivity projects, describing these efforts as key factors behind the country's growing diplomatic influence.

Particular attention is given to President Aliyev's proposals on reforming the United Nations Security Council. The Azerbaijani leader reiterated his long-standing position that the body should become more representative by granting rotating permanent seats with veto power to organizations such as the Non-Aligned Movement, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, and the African Union.

According to the article, President Aliyev argued that such reforms would make the Security Council more inclusive and better reflect today's geopolitical realities, while helping the United Nations regain its effectiveness in addressing international conflicts.

The publication also highlighted the President's remarks on global security, where he stressed that external interference often prolongs conflicts and expressed confidence that peace could be achieved more rapidly if outside intervention ceased.

The Pakistani outlet further recalled President Aliyev's comments on Azerbaijan's relations with the United States, including his criticism of Section 907 of the U.S. Freedom Support Act, which restricted direct U.S. government assistance to Azerbaijan following its adoption in 1992. President Aliyev described the amendment as an unfair decision influenced by pro-Armenian lobbying, while also discussing the current state of bilateral relations between Baku and Washington.

The article concludes that Azerbaijan, under President Aliyev's leadership, has strengthened its international standing through a multi-vector foreign policy, positioning itself as an important regional partner and an increasingly influential voice in global affairs.