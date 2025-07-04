President: United States has been reliable partner of Azerbaijan in energy sector for many years

4 July 2025 12:52 (UTC+04:00)

President Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to President Donald Trump on the occasion of the United States’ national holiday, Independence Day.

In his letter, President Aliyev emphasized the great importance Azerbaijan places on the friendly relations and partnership with the United States. He highlighted that the active and effective cooperation between the two nations in strengthening international peace and security, combating terrorism in its various forms, ensuring energy security, and other critical areas is a defining feature of their close partnership.

“I am pleased to note that the United States has been a reliable partner of Azerbaijan in the energy sector for many years,” President Aliyev stated. He underscored that this cooperation, rooted in positive traditions and solid foundations, continues to thrive. Azerbaijan highly values the consistent support from the United States for its energy strategy and the implementation of major infrastructure projects that promote regional stability and development.

The letter further noted that there are excellent opportunities to elevate Azerbaijan-U.S. relations to a new level. President Aliyev expressed confidence that significant potential exists for expanding mutually beneficial cooperation in fields such as economic-trade, energy, transportation, industry, aviation, high technologies, and investments.

President Aliyev affirmed his belief that, through resolute political will and joint efforts, the relations and cooperation between the two friendly and partner nations will continue to grow comprehensively, serving the interests of their peoples.

In closing, President Ilham Aliyev extended wishes of robust health, happiness, and success to President Trump, and lasting peace and prosperity to the friendly people of the United States.