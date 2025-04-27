Azernews.Az

Sunday April 27 2025

Azerbaijan Foreign Ministry congratulates South Africa

27 April 2025 17:10 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan Foreign Ministry congratulates South Africa

Azerbaijan Ministry of Foreign Affairs has extended congratulations to the Republic of South Africa (RSA) on the occasion of Freedom Day, Azernews reports.

The congratulatory message was published in recognition of this significant day.

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more