Winner of Regional Championship of Shahin Military-Sports Game determined in Tartar [PHOTOS]

27 April 2025 19:20 (UTC+04:00)

The winner of the regional stage of the "Shahin" military-sports games has been announced, held in the city of Tartar, Azernews reports.

The competition, organized at the Tartar Olympic Sports Complex, featured eight teams competing from the Garabagh region, in accordance with the regulations jointly approved by the Ministry of Youth and Sports, the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Science and Education, the Ministry of Emergency Situations, and the State Service for Mobilization and Conscription.

During the opening ceremony of the competition, the National Anthem of Azerbaijan was played, and a moment of silence was observed to honor the memory of National Leader Heydar Aliyev and the martyrs. Farid Ahmadov, an advisor from the Innovative Development Sector of the Youth Work Department of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, Anar Asgarov, acting head of the Garabagh Regional Youth and Sports Department, and Colonel-Lieutenant Elvin Alizade, head of the Territorial Bodies Division of the Emergency Situations Ministry's Garabagh Regional Center, emphasized the exceptional importance of the "Shahin" military-sports games in fostering patriotism among youth.

During the competition, teams demonstrated their skills in various stages, including drill, an intellectual quiz, loading and unloading cartridges, disassembling and assembling firearms, physical training, overcoming obstacles, civil defense preparation, and setting up tents.

The team from the Barda district, which secured first place in the regional competition, also earned a spot in the final stage of the military-sports games.