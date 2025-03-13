Former EU Council President calls for unity and confidence in a multipolar world

13 March 2025 14:12 (UTC+04:00)

"We must first pay attention to the challenges. The beginning of the first five years of my tenure coincided with the COVID-19 pandemic, which led to various difficulties. During those years, we have worked to ensure the timely delivery of vaccines. First, the Russia-Ukraine war began. Initially, we tried to assist Ukraine.”

Azernews reports via Azertag that Charles Michel, former President of the European Council, said this in his address at the panel session on Geopolitical Shifts: Responsible Partnerships versus Rivalry held on the margins of the 12th Global Baku Forum.

“We must fully support a multipolar world. Europeans should approach themselves with confidence like never before. We are strong when we unite as this concerns our future,” he added.