President of Somalia embarks on official visit to Azerbaijan [PHOTOS]

11 February 2025 19:30 (UTC+04:00)

On February 11, President of the Federal Republic of Somalia Hassan Sheikh Mohamud arrived in Azerbaijan on an official visit, Azernews reports.

A guard of honor was lined up for the Somali President at Heydar Aliyev International Airport, which was decorated with the national flags of both countries.

The Somali President was welcomed by Yagub Eyyubov, First Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan, Elnur Mammadov, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, and other officials.