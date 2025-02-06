EU monitoring mission meddles by once again observing Azerbaijani positions [VIDEO]

6 February 2025 00:03 (UTC+04:00)

On February 5, during the daytime, the Azerbaijani side observed the movement of 1 UAZ and 3 jeep-type civilian vehicles in the direction of Paryur Sevak, located opposite the Sadarak district of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

As can be seen in the footage, after the vehicles with the flags of the International Committee of the Red Cross and the European Union attached to them entered the positions of the Armenian armed forces the people who got out of the vehicles conducted observation of the area.

Another similar incident occurred at around 12:00 in the direction of the Burun settlement of the Gorus district, located opposite the Kalbajar district.

It was determined that 1 military UAZ and 2 Land-Cruiser-LX vehicles with the EU flag on them arrived at the positions of the Armenian armed forces.

During both incidents, the activities of the delegation of the European Union Monitoring Mission in the area were recorded by technical surveillance equipment in Azerbaijan.