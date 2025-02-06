EU monitoring mission meddles by once again observing Azerbaijani positions [VIDEO]
On February 5, during the daytime, the Azerbaijani side observed the movement of 1 UAZ and 3 jeep-type civilian vehicles in the direction of Paryur Sevak, located opposite the Sadarak district of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.
As can be seen in the footage, after the vehicles with the flags of the International Committee of the Red Cross and the European Union attached to them entered the positions of the Armenian armed forces the people who got out of the vehicles conducted observation of the area.
Another similar incident occurred at around 12:00 in the direction of the Burun settlement of the Gorus district, located opposite the Kalbajar district.
It was determined that 1 military UAZ and 2 Land-Cruiser-LX vehicles with the EU flag on them arrived at the positions of the Armenian armed forces.
During both incidents, the activities of the delegation of the European Union Monitoring Mission in the area were recorded by technical surveillance equipment in Azerbaijan.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!