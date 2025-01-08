Two Kyrgyz injured in AZAL crash discharged from hospital

8 January 2025 14:19 (UTC+04:00)

Two Kyrgyz nationals injured in the AZAL passenger plane crash near Aktau have been discharged from the hospital, Azernews reports, citing the Kyrgyzstan Ministry of Health's press service.

The press service also mentioned that another injured passenger is still receiving treatment in the Neurotrauma Department of the National Hospital. His condition is stable and he is reportedly able to walk.

The accident involved an AZAL passenger plane on the Baku-Grozny route. Of the 67 people on board, 38 were killed and 29 survived.

The crash near Aktau has been a tragic incident with a significant loss of life. However, the discharge of two of the injured passengers marks a hopeful turn as recovery efforts continue. The remaining injured individual is making progress under the care of medical professionals, adding to the cautious optimism surrounding the aftermath of the crash.