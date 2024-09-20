First VP Mehriban Aliyeva makes post on September 20 - Day of State Sovereignty of Azerbaijan [PHOTO]

20 September 2024 09:55 (UTC+04:00)

First Vice President of Azerbaijan, Mehriban Aliyeva, has shared a post on her official Instagram account on the occasion of September 20 – the Day of State Sovereignty of Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

The photo posted features the following message: “Dear compatriots, I congratulate you on the occasion of State Sovereignty Day! May the territorial integrity and sovereignty achieved at the cost of the blood of our heroic soldiers, officers, and martyrs be eternal!"

---

