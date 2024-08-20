Leyla Aliyeva gets acquainted with works carried out in historical monuments in Shamakhi [PHOTOS]

20 August 2024 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

Leyla Aliyeva, the vice-president of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, got acquainted with the restoration works carried out on a number of historical monuments in Gobustan and Shamakhi.

According to Azernews, Leyla Aliyeva, who visited the "Diri Baba" tomb in Gobustan, was informed that the 15th-century monument stands out for its uniqueness in the entire Caucasus region. The "Diri Baba" tomb has been recognized as a holy place by the people of Azerbaijan for centuries. This historical monument was restored in 2022 according to the order of President Ilham Aliyev. Research works were carried out in the cemetery and caves around the monument. Also, appropriate infrastructure has been created for tourists who wish to visit the monument.

Leyla Aliyeva also visited the Kalakhana tombs in Shamakhi. Archeological research works in the tombs were completed in 2022. During the archaeological research, it was determined that the history of the tombs and buildings in the area goes back to the 12th century. The Heydar Aliyev Foundation, the Ministry of Culture, and the Executive Power of Shamakhi District are currently carrying out restoration and conservation works in the Kalakhana tombs.

It should be noted that with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, restoration, and conservation works have been carried out with the Shahkhandan tomb, the Pirsaat shrine complex, as well as other historical, religious, and cultural monuments in Shamakhi.

Furthermore, Leyla Aliyeva, Vice President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, met with the family of martyred sculptor Samir Kachayev during her visit to Shamakhi. Samir Kachayev died heroically during the April 2016 battles. After his death, he was awarded the "For Bravery" medal by the Order of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev.

Leyla Aliyeva also met with residents of different villages in Shamakhi.

