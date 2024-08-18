Ambassador Bagci expresses gratitude to Azerbaijan for solidarity & support

18 August 2024 12:03 (UTC+04:00)

Ambassador of Turkiye to our republic Cahit Bagci thanked Azerbaijan for its support in extinguishing forest fires in his country, Azernews reports, citing the post shared by the ambassador on the "X".

"The BE-200CS amphibious fire-fighting aircraft and its crew prepared to support our ongoing work on fighting forest fires in different regions of our country, and its crew, have just departed from Baku to Izmir on the instructions of the President of Azerbaijan, Mr. Ilham Aliyev.

On behalf of our country, our people, and our state, we thank all the fraternal people of Azerbaijan in the person of President Ilham Aliyev for this solidarity and support shown as always.

Our joys and sorrows are the same. Because we are one nation, two states. Our strength is our unity", the ambassador said.

Ülkemizin farklı bölgelerinde devam eden orman yangınlarıyla mücadele çalışmalarımıza destek vermek üzere kardeş Azerbaycan Cumhurbaşkanı Sayın İlham Aliyev‘in talimatlarıyla hazır edilen BE-200ÇS tipli bir amfibi yangın söndürme uçağı ve ekip az önce Bakü’den İzmir’e… pic.twitter.com/cwVsHUq5P1 — Cahit Bağcı (@cahitbagci) August 17, 2024

It should be noted that in accordance with the order of President Ilham Aliyev, the "BE-200ÇS" amphibious aircraft of the Ministry of Emergencies (Emergencies Ministry) aviation unit was sent to Turkey to help the brother country in the fight against the strong forest fires that occurred in the Republic of Turkey. At the same time, the relevant fire-rescue forces of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs have been put on alert.

---

