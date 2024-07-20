Participants of Global Media Forum arrive in Azerbaijan's Shusha

20 July 2024 14:47 (UTC+04:00)

Participants of the Global Media Forum entitled “Unmasking False Narratives: Confronting Disinformation” to be held in Shusha on the occasion of the 149th anniversary of the National Press, have today arrived in Azerbaijan's cultural capital - Shusha city, Azernews reports.

The 2nd Shusha Global Media Forum will bring together more than 150 foreign guests from about 50 countries, including news agencies of 30 countries, 3 international organizations and 82 media outlets. Among the participants of the Global Media Forum are representatives of foreign media, as well as media representatives, experts and officials of Azerbaijan.

The forum will feature four panel sessions on “Impact assessment: scoping disinformation,” “Policies and initiatives to build a more resilient society against disinformation,” The impact of artificial intelligence on reality, media and disinformation: Promoting media literacy,” and “Climate movement and media.”

During the panel sessions, officials from different countries, media and civil society representatives, representatives of international organizations and media experts will come together to exchange views and experiences.

The forum participants will be informed about the preparations carried out regarding the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), the fight against the impacts of climate change at the country level, as well as the sustainable approach in the restoration and reconstruction works implemented in the liberated areas.

The forum will last until July 22.

---

