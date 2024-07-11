President Ilham Aliyev congratulates President of Mongolia

11 July 2024 12:55 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khürelsükh on the occasion of the country's national holiday, Azernews reports.

The letter reads:

"Dear Mr. President,

On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend to you and all your people my sincerest congratulations and best wishes on the occasion of the national holiday of Mongolia.

I believe that we will further continue our joint efforts in developing relations between Azerbaijan and Mongolia and expanding our cooperation both bilaterally and multilaterally.

On this momentous day, I wish you robust health, success in your endeavors, and the friendly people of Mongolia – continuous well-being and prosperity.

Sincerely

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan"

---

