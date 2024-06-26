Western Azerbaijan Community issues statement

26 June 2024 13:53 (UTC+04:00)

The Western Azerbaijan Society expresses regret over the biased views expressed by Volker Türk, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, regarding the events that occurred in September 2023, Azernews reports.

The Western Azerbaijan Society criticizes Volker Türk for adopting double standards on human rights issues, neglecting the issue of the return of Western Azerbaijanis to their ancestral lands in Armenia, and urging this matter to be included in the dialogue between the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights and Armenia.

---

