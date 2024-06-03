Delegation of Kazakhstan’s Anti-corruption Agency visits Azerbaijan [PHOTOS]

3 June 2024 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

Upon the invitation of Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev, Chairman of the Anti-corruption Agency of the Republic of Kazakhstan Askhat Zhumagaliev and his accomanying delegation visited Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

According to the Press Service of the Prosecutor General's Office, during the visit, members of the delegation familiarized themselves with the administrative building of the Anti-Corruption General Directorate under the Prosecutor General of Azerbaijan.

During a bilateral meeting held in the format of mutual discussions, Deputy Prosecutor General, Chief of the Directorate Nazim Rajabov provided detailed insights into Azerbaijan's efforts in combating corruption, showcasing notable achievements in the field. The meeting also facilitated an exchange of information regarding the activities of both institutions.

The delegation received detailed briefings on the facilities provided for staff and the operational activities of the prosecutor's office within the newly constructed administrative building, which boasts modern information and communication technologies. Additionally, they visited the museum dedicated to the 44-day Patriotic War within the premises.

Subsequently, the delegation visited the Heydar Aliyev Center, where they were impressed by exhibitions illustrating the life and contributions of the distinguished statesman. They were also briefed extensively on the museum's exhibits.

Exploring the "Icherisheher" State Historical-Architectural Reserve, the delegation encountered landmarks such as the Shirvanshahs' Palace Complex and Maiden Tower, alongside other UNESCO-listed historical and architectural treasures.

Moreover, during their visit to the Military Trophy Park, the delegation gained insights into military exhibits related to the Patriotic War, highlighting the significant role of our formidable army in liberating territories from occupation.

---

