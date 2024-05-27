Emperor of Japan congratulates Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev
The Emperor of Japan, His Majesty Naruhito, has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of Azerbaijan Independence Day, Azernews reports.
Azernews presents the letter:
"His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
On the occasion of the Independence Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan, I have great pleasure in sending Your Excellency my heartfelt congratulations and sincere good wishes for your happiness and for the prosperity of the people of your country.
His Majesty Naruhito
Emperor of Japan"
---
