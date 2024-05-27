Weapons and ammunition found in Azerbaijan's liberated territories

27 May 2024 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Shahin

Reportedly, last week, as a result of measures implemented by police officers, in the territory of the city of Khankendi, 40 automatic rifles, 8 pistols, 3 machine guns, 15 rifles, 62 grenades, 2 grenade launchers, 1 bullet, 2 explosives, 30 detonators, 183 cartridge casings, 10,151 various caliber cartridges, 32 bayonets and knives, and other supplies were seized, Azernews reports, citing the press service of the Azerbaijani Internal Ministry.

Additionally, from the territories of Agdam, Qubadli, Tartar, Agdere, Jabrayil, Kelbajar, and Khojaly districts, a total of 1 machine gun, 1 pistol, 16 grenades, 1 grenade launcher, 7 bullets, 1 mine, 6 cartridge casings, and 779 various caliber cartridges were discovered and confiscated.

Operations in this direction are ongoing.

Recall that weapons and ammunition have been discovered in secret places, as well as in the basements of schools, kindergartens, and various buildings in the liberated areas of Azerbaijan's Garabagh.

Those weapons belonging to the Armenian separatists are once again confirmed to have been hidden by the Armenians, who were illegally trying to commit terrorist operations and provocations in the territories of Azerbaijan.

It should be recalled that on September 19, 2023, as a result of the short anti-terrorist measures conducted by the Azerbaijani Army, the Armenian separatists operating illegally in Garabagh were disarmed, and the leaders of the separatist groups were brought to Baku and arrested in accordance with the law.

