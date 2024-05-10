Azerbaijan's state and government officials pay respect to National Leader Heydar Aliyev [PHOTOS]

10 May 2024 12:14 (UTC+04:00)

State and government officials visited the Alley of Honors to commemorate National Leader Heydar Aliyev as May 10 marks the 101st anniversary of the architect and founder of the modern and independent Azerbaijani state, National Leader of the Azerbaijani people, Azernews reports.

Among those in attendance were Prime Minister Ali Asadov, Speaker of the Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova, and Head of the Presidential Administration Samir Nuriyev. They placed flowers at the National Leader`s grave.

Flowers were also put at the grave of the National Leader`s wife, outstanding ophthalmologist and academician Zarifa Aliyeva.

---

