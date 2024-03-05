Azerbaijan, Pakistan discuss military cooperation [PHOTO]

5 March 2024 16:18 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan’s First Deputy Minister of Defense – Chief of the General Staff of the Army, Colonel General Karim Valiyev, has met with a delegation led by Lieutenant General Ahsan Gulrez, Director General of Joint Staff Headquarters, who is on a visit to the country, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry of Defence.

First, the Pakistani delegation visited the Alley of Shehids and paid tribute to the memory of Shehids (Martyrs), who sacrificed their lives for the independence and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, as well as laid a wreath at the “Eternal Flame” memorial.

Welcoming the guests, Colonel General Karim Valiyev expressed his satisfaction with seeing them in Azerbaijan and emphasised that friendly and fraternal ties between the two countries, as well as Azerbaijani-Pakistani relations and strategic partnership, are developing steadily.

The Chief of the General Staff stressed the importance of trilateral joint military exercises held with the participation of Azerbaijan, Pakistan, and Türkiye in terms of exchanging experience between the armies of the three countries and further improving the professionalism of servicemen.

Expressing gratitude for the warm reception and hospitality, Lieutenant General Gulrez highlighted the necessity of holding such meetings and expanding mutual relations to further strengthen bilateral cooperation.

In the end, the sides exchanged views on the prospects for the development of Azerbaijani-Pakistani military cooperation and other issues of mutual interest.

---

