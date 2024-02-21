Germany shows special interest in COP29, embassy representative says

21 February 2024 12:18 (UTC+04:00)

Germany is particularly interested in the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) to be held in Baku this November, Azernews reports, citing the representative of the German embassy in Azerbaijan, Heiko Schwarz, as saying at the conference Reconstruction of Water Supply and Wastewater Discharge Infrastructure in the Garabagh Region.

"I am sure that COP29 will be a great success, and we will do everything we can to make the event a success. Our special representative, Jennifer Morgan, visited Azerbaijan. We had very effective negotiations with various ministries. We can solve the problem of climate change together," he added.

It is worth noting that the decision to host COP29 in Azerbaijan was made at the plenary session of COP28 on December 11.

Azerbaijan successfully participated in the COP28 held in Abu Dhabi last year. Addressing the event, Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan Mukhtar Babayev expressed gratitude to the Convention Secretariat and the United Arab Emirates for the excellent organisation of the COP28.

Besides, Azerbaijan confirmed its commitment to reduce the emission of greenhouse gases by 35 percent by 2030 and increase this target by 40 percent by 2050. Fulfilling the commitments under the Paris Agreement adopted in 2015 and actively working in this regard are priority issues for the government of Azerbaijan.

The Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) has been held annually since 1995. The event aims to assess the progress made in combating climate change around the world.

