Azernews.Az

Thursday February 8 2024

Ukrainian President congratulates Ilham Aliyev on his victory in presidential election

8 February 2024 13:54 (UTC+04:00)
Ukrainian President congratulates Ilham Aliyev on his victory in presidential election

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has congratulated President Ilham Aliyev on his confident victory in the snap presidential election, Azernews reports.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy made a post about it on his X social account.

“Congratulations to Ilham Aliyev on his reelection, and best wishes for continued success and productive work for the benefit of the people of Azerbaijan. I value mutual support for our states' sovereignty and territorial integrity.

We appreciate Azerbaijan's humanitarian and other assistance during this historic period in our country's fight for freedom. I value our constructive and trustworthy relationship with President Aliyev, as well as the practical cooperation between our teams.

I am confident that Ukraine and Azerbaijan's strategic relations will continue to strengthen,” Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz

Latest See more