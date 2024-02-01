Expert explains reason for flow of migrants from Russia

1 February 2024 15:07 (UTC+04:00)

In St. Petersburg and the Leningrad Region, the Migration Service has recorded a mass outflow of migrants. Most of them are natives of Azerbaijan, Moldova, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan, Azernews reports.

According to the press service of the Main Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the number of foreigners in the region has decreased by 12 thousand over the year.

Yulia Bayer, a candidate in sociological sciences, told 78.ru that there may be two reasons for the reverse migration: foreigners have become unprofitable and afraid to stay in Russia because of the weakening ruble exchange rate and the possibility of being in a war as a result of mobilisation.

