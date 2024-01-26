Azerbaijani President sends congratulatory letter to Governor-General of Commonwealth of Australia
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to Mr. David John Hurley, Governor-General of the Commonwealth of Australia, on the occasion of the national holiday of the Commonwealth of Australia, Azernews reports.
The letter reads:
"Dear Mr. Governor-General,
On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my sincerest congratulations to you and your people on the occasion of the national holiday of the Commonwealth of Australia.
I believe that the relationship between Azerbaijan and Australia will continue to flourish in an atmosphere of friendship and cooperation, serving the interests of our people.
On this festive day, I wish you good health, success in your endeavours, and the friendly people of Australia peace and prosperity.
Sincerely,
Ilham Aliyev
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan"
---
