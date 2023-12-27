ANAMA employee wounded in mine explosion in Agdam evacuated to Baku

27 December 2023 12:31 (UTC+04:00)

The Press Service of the Agency for Mine Action of the Republic of Azerbaijan (ANAMA) informs that on December 26, 2023, an employee of the agency, Mahmudov Zaur Eldar, born in 1982, was wounded as a result of an explosion of an anti-personnel mine, which occurred while performing his official duties in the territory of Sarijali village in Agdam district, Azernews reports.

At the initial examination, a fracture of the metatarsal and metatarsal bones was found. After rendering all necessary medical aid to the victim, he was placed in the Surgical Training Clinic of the Azerbaijan Medical University for further in-patient treatment. His life is not threatened. Further information on the condition of the injured staff member will be provided.

The information states that the life and health of every staff member involved in creating a safe environment in the liberated territories are of special importance to the agency and are always at the centre of attention.

