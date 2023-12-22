President of Ukraine sends congratulatory letter to Azerbaijani President

22 December 2023 14:46 (UTC+04:00)

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, has sent a congratulatory letter to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, Azernews reports.

The letter reads:

"His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Your Excellency,

Please accept my sincerest congratulations on your birthday.

The year 2023, marking the 100th anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, was momentous for both Azerbaijan and for you personally. It is in this year that the sovereignty of the Republic of Azerbaijan was fully restored.

I am grateful to Azerbaijan and to you personally for supporting Ukraine in its struggle for freedom, independence and territorial integrity, as well as for assistance in addressing the humanitarian consequences of the war with Russia.

I highly value the existing friendly relations between our states and our personal constructive and sincere dialogue. I am confident that the Ukrainian-Azerbaijani strategic cooperation, based on respect and trust, will continue to actively develop for the benefit of the peoples of both countries.

Your Excellency, I wish you robust health, inexhaustible energy and success in your responsible state activities.

Sincerely,

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine"

----

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz